Deep Energy Resources consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1058.57% to Rs 8.11 croreNet profit of Deep Energy Resources rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1058.57% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.110.70 1059 OPM %7.2717.14 -PBDT0.530.15 253 PBT0.450.06 650 NP0.150.03 400
