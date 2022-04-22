Insecticides (India) rises after Govt awards two patents

-
Insecticides (India) gained 1.69% to Rs 742.75 after the company was awarded two patents by the Government of India.The company along with its joint venture received patent for 'Novel Dithiolane Compound or a Salt' or N-Oxide. The invention relates to a novel dithiolane compound and a process for preparing the same. The invention further provides an agricultural and horticultural fungicide composition comprising the said compounds. The Government of India and patent office granted the patent for the period of 20 years from 14 March 2018.
The company received one more patent for 'Novel Miticidal Benzylamides' for the term of 20 years from 18 July 2016. The invention relates to a novel benzylamide compound, method for producing the same, and miticide containing the compound.
Insecticides (India) is engaged in the manufacturing activities of agro chemicals, pesticides and technical products for agriculture purposes. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 34.3% rise in net profit to Rs 8.26 crore on a 4.9% rise in net sales to Rs 313.78 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
