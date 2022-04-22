Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 376.27 points or 1.5% at 24691.71 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 5.05%), Lupin Ltd (down 4.05%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.66%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.42%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 3.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cipla Ltd (down 3.02%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 3.01%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 2.95%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 2.74%), and Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.62%).

On the other hand, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.37%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.78%), and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.13%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.21 or 0.65% at 57536.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 123.4 points or 0.71% at 17269.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 21.63 points or 0.07% at 29380.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.62 points or 0.3% at 8703.68.

On BSE,1628 shares were trading in green, 1697 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

