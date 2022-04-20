Insecticides (India) surges after Govt grants patent

Insecticides (India) jumped 6.4% to Rs 730.15 after the company was awarded patent for an invention entitled 'Novel Granules and its pesticidal compositions' for the term of 20 years.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Insecticides (India) said, the Government of India, the Patent Office has granted the patent for an invention 'Novel Granules and its pesticidal compositions' for the term of 20 years from 11 July 2019.

The invention provides a zeolite based granular pesticidal composition which is capable of efficiently retaining various pesticides and also capable of moderately releasing said pesticides after mixing with soil to be treated.

Insecticides (India) is engaged in the manufacturing activities of agro chemicals, pesticides and technical products for agriculture purposes. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 34.3% rise in net profit to Rs 8.26 crore on a 4.9% rise in net sales to Rs 313.78 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

