Tata Steel Long slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Tata Steel Long Products tumbled 4.59% to Rs 762.75 after the company reported 82.5% drop in net profit to Rs 59.62 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 339.85 crore in Q4 FY21.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 16.3% YoY to Rs 1,799.40 crore.
Total expenditure increased by 55.9% to Rs 1,635.06 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21, due to higher raw material costs (up 68.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 28.6% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 85.43 crore, down by 77.7% from Rs 383.17 crore in Q4 FY21. The company wrote back taxes aggregating to Rs 6.42 crore during the period under review.
Tata Steel Long Products recorded a 13.6% rise in net profit to Rs 649.79 crore on a 43.2% increase in net sales to Rs 6,801.69 crore in FY22 over FY21.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2022.
Tata Steel Long Products is one of India's largest integrated special steel and merchant direct reduced iron (sponge iron) player.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU