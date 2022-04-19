L&T Infotech Q4 PAT rises 4.1% QoQ to Rs 637.50 cr

-
The technology consulting and digital solutions company reported 4.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 637.50 crore on 4% increase in revenue to Rs 4301.60 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.As compared to Q4 March 2021, the company's consolidated net profit and revenue increased by 16.8% and 31.6%, respectively.
EBITDA rose 1.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 846.40 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA margin was at 19.7% as in Q4 FY22 as against 20.1% in Q3 FY22 and 21.9% in Q4 FY21.
In dollar terms, Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) registered 3.1% increase in consolidated revenue to $570.4 million in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22. Constant currency revenue growth was 3.6% QoQ and 29.0% YoY.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.6% to Rs 2298.50 crore on 26.7% increase in revenue to Rs 15668.70 crore in the year ended March 2022 (FY22) over the year ended December 2021 (FY21). In dollar terms, revenue jumped 25.9% to $2,102.50 million in FY22 over FY21. Constant currency revenue growth was 25.8% YoY in FY22.
The board of LTI recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer & managing director, said: We are delighted to cross the USD 2 billion revenue milestone with record growth of 26% in FY22, our strongest since listing. Our growth has been broad-based across verticals, service lines, client buckets and geographies. The year has seen the highest new client openings and net headcount additions.
In Q4 FY22, we won 4 large deals with net new TCV of over USD 80 million. Our deal pipeline continues to be robust, and we remain confident of maintaining industry leading growth in the coming year as well."
The IT firm had 486 active clients as of 31 March 2022. It added 11 new $1 million+ clients (total 198) and four new $20 million+ clients (total 24) during the quarter.
The company's total headcount at the end of the March 2021 period stood at 46,648. The trailing 12-month attrition rate at the end of the quarter stood at 24% as against 22.5% in Q3 FY22 and 12.3% in Q4 FY21.
LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. Larsen and Toubro held 74.05% in the company.
