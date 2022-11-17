Integra Capital Management standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Integra Capital Management rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.28 -7 OPM %84.6285.71 -PBDT0.220.24 -8 PBT0.220.24 -8 NP0.220.17 29
