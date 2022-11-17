Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.44% to Rs 31.71 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.44% to Rs 31.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.7120.270.13-0.200.800.340.440.160.200.15

