Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.44% to Rs 31.71 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.44% to Rs 31.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.7120.27 56 OPM %0.13-0.20 -PBDT0.800.34 135 PBT0.440.16 175 NP0.200.15 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 08:09 IST

