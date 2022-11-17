Patspin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
LIC pares stake in Century Enka
MSME Home Textile Sector deeply impacted with spiralling cotton Yarn prices
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 68.19% to Rs 13.54 croreNet Loss of Patspin India reported to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.19% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.5442.57 -68 OPM %-23.8617.34 -PBDT-6.901.35 PL PBT-9.44-1.20 -687 NP-9.44-1.20 -687
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU