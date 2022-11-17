JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Timken India spurts on plan to set up new facility in Gujarat
Business Standard

Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 72.44% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.44% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.702.54 -72 OPM %5.712.76 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.040.06 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 10:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU