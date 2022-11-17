Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.44% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.44% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.702.545.712.760.040.070.040.060.040.06

