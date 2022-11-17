Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 72.44% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Netripples Software declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.44% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.702.54 -72 OPM %5.712.76 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.040.06 -33
