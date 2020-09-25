Granules India climbs after USFDA nod for generic

-
ALSO READ
Govt lifts curbs on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol
Granules India receives USFDA approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules
Granules India gets USFDA approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine capsules
'I am innocent', says former Colombia striker Congo after anti-drugs operation
Indoco Remedies gains on exporting Paracetamol tablets to the UK
-
Granules India rose 3.92% to Rs 374.75 after the company said it received US drug regulator's approval of Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC).The drug is generic equivalent of Aleve PM tablets of Bayer HealthCare LLC. It is used for relief of occasional sleeplessness associated with minor aches and pains and to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.
Granules now hasa total of 31 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from US Food and Drug Administration (29 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).
In last one month, the stock has gained 20.36% as compared with 0.11% rise in Nifty Pharma index.
The counter hit a record high of Rs 395 in intraday trade today. The stock is up 302.96% from its 52-week low of Rs 93 touched on 15 October 2019.
Granules is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It produces Finished Dosages (FDs), Pharmaceutical Formulation intermediates (PFls) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) which gives the customers flexibility and choice.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU