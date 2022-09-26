Intellect Global Consumer Banking receives CMMI ML5 certification

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Global Consumer Banking partners with Mineral Development Bank
Intellect Design Arena bucks trend after collaboration with Microsoft
Intellect Design Arena launches Magic Invoice
Mauritius Telecom selects Intellect Global Consumer Banking
Intellect Design wins digital banking contract from Vietnam's VPBank
-
The appraisal was performed by SterlingQ.
CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.
CMMI ML5 is the highest appraisal rating that can be achieved, and is reserved for organizations that demonstrate true process optimization. The rating indicates that iGCB is performing at an optimizing level and is continually improving its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU