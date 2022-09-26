Intellect Global Consumer Banking receives CMMI ML5 certification

JUST IN
Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the Retail and Central Banking arm of Intellect Design Arena today announced that it has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 on the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) V2.0 for capabilities in both Development and Services.

The appraisal was performed by SterlingQ.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

CMMI ML5 is the highest appraisal rating that can be achieved, and is reserved for organizations that demonstrate true process optimization. The rating indicates that iGCB is performing at an optimizing level and is continually improving its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 16:28 IST

