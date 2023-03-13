Intellect launches eMACH.ai, an AI powered open finance platform

Intellect Design Arena launched eMACH.ai, a revolutionary cloud-native and future-ready open finance platform with embedded artificial intelligence, powered by AWS.

With 285 pre-built microservices available on the cloud, and access to 1,214 APIs and 200 events, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design the future of banks and FIs.

This AI-powered platform will simplify banks' complex technical environment and accelerate them from service-oriented architecture to the marketplace powered with cloud technology.

