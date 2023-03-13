Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation successfully bids for two coal mines in Odisha

-
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) today announced that it had emerged as the highest bidder for Two Coal Mines in Odisha in the recently concluded commercial coal block auction by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.
GMDC has won the bids for Odisha's Burapahar Block in Sundargarh District, having a Geological Reserve of 548 million Tonnes and the Baitarani (West) Block in Angul District a geological reserve of 1152 million Tonnes.
This successful acquisition of the coal blocks is a significant achievement for GMDC, as it expands the company's presence in the coal mining sector and will contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. With these developments, GMDC's additional 21 MTPA would be fuelling the nation's energy demand, further consolidating its position as the leading mining player in the sector.
