Mahindra & Mahindra sells 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive

Mahindra & Mahindra has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.058% of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive, a listed associate of the Company (MCIE).

The sale has been executed on the stock exchange(s), at a gross price of Rs. 357.39 per share.

Following the sale, the shareholding of the Company in MCIE has come down from 9.253% to 3.195% of its share capital.

