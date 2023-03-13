Sonata Software receives affirmation in credit ratings

-
From India Ratings and ResearchSonata Software announced that India Ratings & Research has affirmed the Company's Credit Rating at IND AA-. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:
Fund-based working capital limits (Rs 101.5 crore) - IND AA-/Stable/ IND A1+ (Long-term rating affirmed; short-term rating assigned)
Non-fund-based working capital limits (Rs 113 crore) - IND AA-/Stable/ IND A1+ (Long-term rating assigned; short- term rating affirmed)
