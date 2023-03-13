JUST IN
NMDC appoints interim CMD

NMDC has announced the assignment of additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company to Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC for an initial period of 3 months.

Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC, is relieved from the services of the Company on 28 February 2023 (A.

N.) on attaining the age of superannuation. Accordingly, he ceased to be a Director on the Board of the company with effect from 01 March 2023.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 16:05 IST

