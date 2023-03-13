NMDC appoints interim CMD

-
ALSO READ
R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC conferred with the Prestigious "CMD Leadership Award" at the 9th PSU Awards & Conference
Somaiya Vidyavihar Univ appoints Ex-BASF CMD, Raman Ramachandran, as Director of KJSIM
NMDC fixes record date for scheme of arrangement
Board of NHPC approves appointment of CMD
Maharashtra Scooters gains after board declares interim dividend
-
Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC, is relieved from the services of the Company on 28 February 2023 (A.
N.) on attaining the age of superannuation. Accordingly, he ceased to be a Director on the Board of the company with effect from 01 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU