Vivimed Labs receives approval for two products from Uzbekistan Government

Vivimed Labs has received approval for 2 products from Uzbekistan Government for its PICS & Health Canada approved site, both facilities are situated at Hyderabad.

1. PRODUCT: Bilastin tablets( Brand Name FLUSTIN)- is a second-generation antihistamine (a selective histamine Hi receptor antagonist USES: It is used in the treatment of allergic Rhino conjunctivitis and Urticaria (hives).

2.

PRODUCT: Orzole combi USES: Ofloxacin + Ornidazole is used in the treatment of bacterial & parasitic infections. It is used to treat gastrointestinal infections such as acute diarrhoea or dysentery, gynaecological infections, lung infections and urinary infections.

