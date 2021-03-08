Talbros Automotive Components in JV wins orders worth Rs 304 crore

Talbros Automotive Components along with its JV partners has won multi year orders worth Rs. 304 crore.

These orders are spread across its domestic and international customers. The orders will be implemented over a period of 5 years starting from current fiscal year itself and major chunk of it distributed between 2023-2025.

The order covers company's flagship products gaskets and forgings as well products from JVs Talbros Marugo Rubber and Magneti Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems.

The company would be required to undertake a capex of approximately Rs. 20 crore which along with existing facilities would be sufficient to execute these orders.

