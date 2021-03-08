Talbros Automotive Components in JV wins orders worth Rs 304 crore

Talbros Automotive Components along with its JV partners has won multi year orders worth Rs. 304 crore.
These orders are spread across its domestic and international customers. The orders will be implemented over a period of 5 years starting from current fiscal year itself and major chunk of it distributed between 2023-2025.
The order covers company's flagship products gaskets and forgings as well products from JVs Talbros Marugo Rubber and Magneti Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems.
The company would be required to undertake a capex of approximately Rs. 20 crore which along with existing facilities would be sufficient to execute these orders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU