Board of Brightcom Group approves increase in authorized share capital

At meeting held on 28 June 2021The Board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 28 June 2021 has approved increase in the Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 195 crore divided into 97.50 crore equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 300 crore divided into 150 crore equity shares of Rs. 2/- each and consequential alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.
