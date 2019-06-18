InterGlobe Aviation advances after jet engine deal with CFM International

InterGlobe rose 1.13% to Rs 1658.90 at 11:23 IST on BSE after the company announced that it has ordered LEAP-1A engines to power 280 A320neo and A321neo

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.37 points or 0.35% at 39,097.16.

On BSE, 24,000 lakh shares were traded in InterGlobe counter, compared to a 2-week average of 46,000 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 1673.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1649.40. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1716 on 28 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 697 on 9 October 2018.

The contract, which includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement, is valued at more than $20 billion at list price. To support its new LEAP-1A fleet, also signed a long-term service agreement. Delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020.

has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo powered by CFM56-5B engines as part of a total fleet of 215 A320/A321 family

InterGlobe Aviation's net profit rose 401.2% to Rs 589.59 crore on a 35.9% rise in net sales to Rs 7,883.27 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

InterGlobe is a low-cost With its fleet of over 230 aircraft, the offers around 1400 daily flights 54 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)