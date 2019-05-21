Tata Motors to be watched after Q4 result

Tata Motors' consolidated net profit dropped 47.42% to Rs 1117.48 crore on 4.28% fall in total income to Rs 87718.69 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation's net profit rose 16.21% to Rs 3124.91 crore on 13.56% rise in total income to Rs 75048.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's net profit rose 69.91% to Rs 2969.92 crore on 11.95% rise in total income to Rs 68460.64 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

has entered into an agreement with and International Exchange (IFSC) (INX) for investment in is an exchange located in GIFT City, IFSC, Gandhinagar, The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

said the board of directors will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares at its meeting on 27 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, received Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for manufacture and supply of Azacitidine Injection, 100 mg/vial, for the US market. Azacitidine is a drug used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with annual sales of about $110 million in US markets as per IQVIA data as of December, 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

