Grasim Industries to react to its Q4 result

Grasim Industries' consolidated net profit rose 58.95% to Rs 1144.57 crore on 20.19% rise in total income to Rs 21386.32 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

Bata India's net profit rose 69.49% to Rs 88.27 crore on 9.49% rise in total income to Rs 707.32 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone, Colgate-Palmolive (India), GAIL (India), InterGlobe Aviation, and will announce January-March 2019 quarterly results today, 27 May 2019.

FDC's board approved the buyback by the company of its own fully paid up equity shares, not exceeding 34,30,000 shares at Rs 350 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 120.05 crore on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

has opened a new store in the state of This takes the total number of stores to 223 Stores in 176 Cities across 17 states and total tally of is 18 stores. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

Music Broadcast had executed a Business Transfer Agreement on 23 April 2018 with Ananda Offset for the purpose of acquisition of the radio business undertaking of Ananda Offset, engaged in radio broadcasting business under the brand name 'Friends 91.9 FM' through slump sale. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 24 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)