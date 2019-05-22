Tech Mahindra in focus after Q4 outcome

-
Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit fell 6.64% to Rs 1126.60 crore on 0.38% rise in total income to Rs 9059.40 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 May 2019.
DLF's consolidated net profit rose 76.22% to Rs 436.56 crore on 36.55% rise in total income to Rs 2788.27 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 May 2019.
ERIS Lifesciences' consolidated net profit fell 3.92% to Rs 53.88 crore on 3.21% rise in total income to Rs 226.55 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 May 2019.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 91.21% to Rs 42.18 crore on 19.55% rise in total income to Rs 394.44 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 May 2019.
Cipla and IndusInd Bank will unveil January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 22 May 2019.
