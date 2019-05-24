Sun TV Network will be watched after Q4 results

Sun TV Network's net profit fell 2.3% to Rs 283.07 crore on 24% increase in net sales to Rs 888.88 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The subscription revenues for the quarter rose by about 4% at Rs 319.77 crore, as against Rs 308.84 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2018. EBITDA for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 rose about 16% at Rs 608.40 crore as against Rs 522.40 crore for the previous quarter ended 31 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for FY 2019-20 with the The MoU envisages an ambitious production target of 14.75 lakh tonnes of manganese ore and capex target of Rs 210 crore, besides other parameters related to turnover, financials, project implementation, R&D, human resource management, etc. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

has signed an agreement on Thursday to acquire 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in AMPSolar Power Systems, which is formed for the purpose of setting up a captive solar power project in The company will invest Rs 12.90 crore for the acquisition, which will be through share purchase, subscription of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

announced that ICRA downgraded both short term and long term funds worth Rs 4,215 crore to 'D'. said the downgrade is on account of the company's cash credit account remaining over utilised for more than 30 days owing to devolvement of a series of Letters of credit beginning April and continuing in May, and liquidity position of the company deteriorated materially due to significant cash losses and delay in subsidy receipts from government of during April-May. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

announced that CPCB vide its order dated 17 May 2019 (received on 23 May 2019) has revoked its closure directions dated 18 February 2019. There has been no loss of production during this period due to the earlier closure directions. The company's grain plant, malt plant and bottling plants at Rampur, UP, continue to work at their original capacities in compliance with the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system.

In the order dated 17 May 2019, CPCB has directed the company to restrict its capacity of molasses plant for country liquor from 200 KLD to 77 KLD until 30 June 2019 while the company complies with the 'additional requirements' for its system. The CPCB has also levied an additional environmental compensation of Rs 1.18 crore in addition to Rs 27 lakh already deposited by the company without prejudice. While this will not impact IMFL of the company, the impact on the is expected to be minimal. said it is taking suitable action to in compliance with the order. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

Omax Autos said it entered into an asset purchase agreement with on 22 May 2019 for sale of its identified assets located in The underlying transactions would be consummated gradually as per terms of the said agreement. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

said it has partnered with South African based company to provide The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 May 2019.

