HDFC Bank in focus after board OKs stock split

-
ALSO READ
Wipro builds a blockchain-based solution to enable payments for airline industry
Wipro, R3 build blockchain-based solution prototype for digital currency in Thailand
OBOPAY launches new generation pre-payment instrument for enterprise customers
NPCI mulls using blockchain solution to strengthen digital payments
FSS Makes Strategic Investment in Ecentric to Accelerate Growth Momentum in Africa
-
HDFC Bank said that its board approved sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Bank of Baroda reported net loss of Rs 991.37 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 3102.34 crore in Q4 March 2018. Total income rose 20.02% to Rs 15284.59 crore in Q4 March 2019 over in Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Wipro announced that it has developed a blockchain-based payment solution for Travacoin, a company specializing in an eponymous digital payment solution. Travacoin is a digital payment system which enables airlines to refund and compensate passengers in a timely manner when a disruption occurs. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Vaibhav Global said that its board is scheduled to meet on 30 May 2019, to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Eclerx Services announced that its buyback will open on 31 May 2019 and will close on 14 June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Quess Corp informed that its board approved increasing the company's stake in Golden Star Facilities and Services to 100% from 70% earlier. Consequently, Golden Star will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quess Corp. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
S H Kelkar and Company said that its board is scheduled to meet on 10 June 2019 to consider acquisition of remaining 49% stake in Creative Flavours & Fragrances S.p.A. Moreover, the board will also consider proposal for buyback equity shares of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Bodal Chemicals said it plans to acquire 80% stake in Turkey-based Sener Bova Kimya Tekstil Sanayi Ve Ticaret for Rs 32 crore. The target company deals in the marketing, purchase and sale of various dyestuff and other chemicals in Turkey and surrounding countries. Acquisition to be completed within the next five months. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU