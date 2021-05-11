InterGlobe Aviation, PNB, IOB in focus

InterGlobe Aviation said the board of directors of the company has approved raising upto Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP process.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 14 May 2021, to consider and approve Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 17 May 2021 to consider and approve allotment of equity share to GoI on preferential basis

Nava Bharat Ventures informed that the company has synchronized the 60MW IPP in Odisha with the Grid and has commenced power flows for merchant trade henceforth.

Nxtdigital said its board on May 13, 2021 may consider the proposal of fund raising by offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders.

