Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets downgrade in credit ratings

From Brickwork Ratings India

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that Brickwork Ratings India has downgraded the credit ratings for various debt instruments as under -

Secured NCD (public issue) - BWR AA- (credit watch with negative implications)

Secured NCD - BWR AA- (credit watch with negative implications)

Subordinated Debt - BWR AA- (credit watch with negative implications)

Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument (IPDI) - BWR A+ (Credit watch with Negative implications)

Fixed Deposits - BWR FAA - (Credit watch with Negative implications)

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 09:41 IST

