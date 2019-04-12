Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets downgrade in credit ratings

-
From Brickwork Ratings IndiaDewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that Brickwork Ratings India has downgraded the credit ratings for various debt instruments as under -
Secured NCD (public issue) - BWR AA- (credit watch with negative implications)
Secured NCD - BWR AA- (credit watch with negative implications)
Subordinated Debt - BWR AA- (credit watch with negative implications)
Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument (IPDI) - BWR A+ (Credit watch with Negative implications)
Fixed Deposits - BWR FAA - (Credit watch with Negative implications)
