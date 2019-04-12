Board of Moneyboxx Finance appoints CEO, CFO and COO

-
The Board of Moneyboxx Finance at its meeting held on 29 March 2019 has appointed -
1. Prashant Agarwal (DIN: 08019634), Whole-time Director of the Company as Co- Chief Executive Officer (CO-CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 01 April 2019.
2. Mayur Modi (DIN: 08021679), Whole-time Director of the Company as Co- Chief Executive Officer (CO-CEO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Company w.e.f. 01 April 2019.
