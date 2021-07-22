Investments In Upstream Sector To Continue In India

-
ALSO READ
TCS plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2030
ABB Power sets target to achieve carbon-neutrality in own operation by 2030
Wipro commits to achieving Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2040
China Market ends higher, green energy stocks lead rally
Ashok Leyland significantly reduces its carbon footprint
-
Amar Nath, Additional Secretary (E&CVO), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt of India has asserted that investments in oil sector especially upstream is necessary and will continue in India. Upstream companies have the opportunity to transform itself and contribute to the growth of the nation as well as sustainability of the climate, he added. Addressing the webinar 'Upstream Oil & Gas Industry in India - The Way Ahead', organized by FICCI, Nath stated that industry must also focus on reducing carbon emissions by adopting Scope 1 & 2 emissions and make the upstream companies carbon neutral. He emphasized that India's import bill is huge, and effects the entire economy.
The need for oil and gas will continue in India for at least 20 years. Upstream industry, he said will have tremendous pressure on them and more will come from the renewable energy sector. To mitigate this challenge, CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage) is one of the key areas to focus on. The country has the capacity to develop this technology, scale-up and not only decarbonize the economy but help in overall carbon reduction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU