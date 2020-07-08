ABB India launches anti-bacterial switches and sockets

ABB introduces its ABB Tvisha range of switches and sockets, an innovative solution that helps users to keep bacteria at bay.

Given the high risk of infection spread via surfaces, this product range has been developed with anti-bacterial properties, keeping light switches and sockets free from bacteria. Made for residential as well as commercial use, the complete range of antibacterial products is manufactured adhering to the guidelines of ISO 22196 and kills 99.9 percent of bacteria.

Switchboards are an accessory frequently used by multiple people during the day, and thus a surface with a very high probability of collecting bacteria, allowing the spread of infections.

With institutions such as hospitals and laboratories needing highly sanitized surfaces and the desire to make homes as safe as possible, ABB Tvisha is a much-needed product minimizing the risk of bacterial exposure across its users.

Anti-bacterial additive compounds have been incorporated in ABB Tvisha based on silver ions which inhibits the growth of bacteria on frequently touched switches and cover frames. These additives impart bacteria controlling properties on plastic surfaces, are non-migratory and non-toxic in nature and are food grade as well as ecologically safe.

