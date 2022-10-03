Ipca Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 934.9, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.22% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% fall in NIFTY and a 10.68% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 934.9, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17027.05. The Sensex is at 57199.6, down 0.4%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 5.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 940, up 2.58% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down 22.22% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% fall in NIFTY and a 10.68% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 31.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

