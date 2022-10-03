Gland Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2150.9, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.54% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% drop in NIFTY and a 10.68% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2150.9, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17027.05. The Sensex is at 57199.6, down 0.4%. Gland Pharma Ltd has slipped around 13.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

