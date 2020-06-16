IPCA Labs slips after Q4 PAT declines 14%

IPCA Laboratories fell 2.21% to Rs 1563 after consolidated net profit fell 14% to Rs 83.05 crore on 22% rise in total income to Rs 1087.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 112.25 in Q4 FY20, down by 12.1% from Rs 127.67 crore in Q4 FY19. Tax expense fell 8% to Rs 29.20 in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The company recorded a forex loss of Rs 23.62 in Q4 FY20 as against forex gain of Rs 4 lakh in Q4 FY19. Finance costs fell 43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3.67 during the quarter.

Depreciation and amortisation costs surged 43% YoY to Rs 63.94 in the fourth quarter. The company provided for impairment of intangible assets to the tune of Rs 27.64 crore during the quarter.

Total formulations revenue jumped 17% to Rs 713.43 crore during the quarter. Revenue from domestic fomulations business rose 21% to Rs 430.96 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Total APIs revenue rose 30% to Rs 275.07 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. Revenue from domestic APIs (up 41%) and APIs exports (up 27%).

Consolidated net profit rose 36% to Rs 603.56 crore on 23% increase in total income to Rs 4,715.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT stood at Rs 738.89 crore in FY20, up by 35.21% from Rs 546.46 crore in FY19.

IPCA Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It produces finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

