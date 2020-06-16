JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Rajendra Caterers & Confectioners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Telecom stocks edge lower

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 19.08 points or 1.49% at 1261.39 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.52%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.95%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.51%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.19%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.65%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.26%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.23%), and ITI Ltd (down 1.15%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.9%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.78%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.94 or 0.48% at 33386.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.13% at 9826.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 46.11 points or 0.39% at 11798.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.62 points or 0.06% at 4122.75.

On BSE,994 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU