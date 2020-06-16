Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 19.08 points or 1.49% at 1261.39 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.52%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.95%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.51%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.19%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.65%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 1.55%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.26%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.23%), and ITI Ltd (down 1.15%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.9%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.78%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.94 or 0.48% at 33386.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.13% at 9826.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 46.11 points or 0.39% at 11798.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.62 points or 0.06% at 4122.75.

On BSE,994 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

