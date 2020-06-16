Volumes spurt at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12240 shares

Can Fin Homes Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Bank of India, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 June 2020.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12240 shares. The stock slipped 4.00% to Rs.382.00. Volumes stood at 5591 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd notched up volume of 35.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.24% to Rs.319.40. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd saw volume of 33.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.22% to Rs.159.60. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of India registered volume of 285.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.12% to Rs.49.65. Volumes stood at 221.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd saw volume of 11.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.41% to Rs.135.40. Volumes stood at 63907 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)