Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 11.31 points or 0.74% at 1527.25 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.47%), Sobha Ltd (up 3.14%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.43%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.41%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.02%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Omaxe Ltd (up 1.19%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.43%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.29%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.94 or 0.48% at 33386.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.13% at 9826.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 46.11 points or 0.39% at 11798.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.62 points or 0.06% at 4122.75.

On BSE,994 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 14:00 IST

