Industrials shares ease

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 11.6 points or 0.52% at 2199.38 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (down 8.8%), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (down 8.25%),Man Industries (India) Ltd (down 7.36%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 6.82%),Nila Infrastructures Ltd (down 6.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors-DVR (down 6.31%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 5.93%), Action Construction Equipments Ltd (down 5.79%), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 5.79%), and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 5.7%).

On the other hand, RPP Infra Projects Ltd (up 18.01%), 3M India Ltd (up 6.08%), and Kridhan Infra Ltd (up 4.75%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.94 or 0.48% at 33386.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.9 points or 0.13% at 9826.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 46.11 points or 0.39% at 11798.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.62 points or 0.06% at 4122.75.

On BSE,994 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 14:00 IST

