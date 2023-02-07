IRB Infrastructure Developers fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 22 February 2023

IRB Infrastructure Developers has fixed 22 February 2023 as record date for the purpose of sub-division /split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)