IRB Infrastructure Developers fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 22 February 2023IRB Infrastructure Developers has fixed 22 February 2023 as record date for the purpose of sub-division /split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU