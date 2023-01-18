Mindspace Business Parks REIT fixes record date for distribution

Record date is 06 February 2023

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has fixed record date for the proposed distribution to unitholders for the quarter ended 31 December 2022, will be 06 February 2023 (subject to approval by the Governing Board of the Manager) and the payment of distribution is proposed to be made on or before 14 February 2023.

