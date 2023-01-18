Mindspace Business Parks REIT fixes record date for distribution

-
ALSO READ
Mindspace REIT raises Rs 100-cr via commercial papers
Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives ratings from CRISIL
Mindspace Business Parks REIT achieves 5-star rating from GRESB In Development Benchmark
Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 34.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Benchmarks at the day's low: IT shares in demand
-
Record date is 06 February 2023Mindspace Business Parks REIT has fixed record date for the proposed distribution to unitholders for the quarter ended 31 December 2022, will be 06 February 2023 (subject to approval by the Governing Board of the Manager) and the payment of distribution is proposed to be made on or before 14 February 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU