IRB InvIT Fund records 13% growth in Jan toll collections

IRB InvIT Fund reported 13% growth in gross toll revenue at Rs 73.88 crore in month of January 2023 compared to Rs 65.43 crore in January 2022.

The Fund's toll collection stood at Rs 77.70 crore in December 2022.

Toll collection has been temporarily suspended due to farmer's protests w.e.f 16 December 2022, which has recommenced on 15 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)