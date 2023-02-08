JUST IN
Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Thermax, RVNL in focus

Business Standard

IRB InvIT Fund records 13% growth in Jan toll collections

Capital Market 

IRB InvIT Fund reported 13% growth in gross toll revenue at Rs 73.88 crore in month of January 2023 compared to Rs 65.43 crore in January 2022.

The Fund's toll collection stood at Rs 77.70 crore in December 2022.

Toll collection has been temporarily suspended due to farmer's protests w.e.f 16 December 2022, which has recommenced on 15 January 2023.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 09:22 IST

