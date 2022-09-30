Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 54.22 points or 0.31% at 17602.83 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.01%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.48%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.4%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.16%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.61%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.38%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.98%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 8.29 or 0.01% at 56401.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 points or 0% at 16818.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 25.88 points or 0.09% at 28021.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.5 points or 0.48% at 8625.79.

On BSE,1248 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

