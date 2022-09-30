Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 12.33 points or 0.73% at 1697.74 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.97%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.54%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.23%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.5%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.85%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.83%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 1.03%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.72%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.57%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 8.29 or 0.01% at 56401.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 points or 0% at 16818.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 25.88 points or 0.09% at 28021.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.5 points or 0.48% at 8625.79.

On BSE,1248 shares were trading in green, 1406 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)