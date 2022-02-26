Ircon International secures contract from Govt. of India

-
-
For implementation of road project from Myanmar to MizoramIrcon International has been appointed as 'Project Implementation Agency' for Construction of Road from Paletwa (Myanmar) to Zorinpuri (Mizoram) under Kaladan Muti Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) in Myanmar, on EPC mode at Lump Sum cost of Rs.1780 crore by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
The duration of the project shall be forty (40) months from the Effective Date i.e. date of execution of the necessary Agreement which will be executed within next 14 days.
