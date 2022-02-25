SJVN receives Govt.'s in-principle approval for setting up 400 MW solar park

SJVN announced that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India has granted in-principle approval for development of 400MW Solar park at District Kinnaur under Mode-8 of the Solar Park Scheme to the company.

These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)