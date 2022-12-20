ISGEC bags two orders for DSI system packages

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has received two prestigious orders for Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) System Packages from Maharashtra Power Generation Corporation (MAHAGENCO) and The West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) for their 2 x 210 MW (Unit #3&4) Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station and 4 x 210 MW (Unit #, 3,4,5&6) Kolaghat Thermal Power Station respectively.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has strategic project based Collaboration and Technology Licensing Agreement with United Conveyor Corporation (UCC), USA for DSI Technology, whose advanced technology will be utilised for these projects.

The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation, Commissioning, Startup, and Testing of DSI Package.

