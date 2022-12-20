JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ramco Systems gains as board to mull fund raising on 22 Dec
Business Standard

Share India Securities concludes sale of entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers

Capital Market 

Share India Securities has completed the sale of its entire stake in 'Share India Commodity Brokers' today i.e. 19 December 2022, after obtaining the valuation report and other requisite approvals.

Consequently 'Share India Commodity Brokers' would cease to be Associate of the Company w.e.f today i.e. 19 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 09:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU