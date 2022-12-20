Share India Securities concludes sale of entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers

Share India Securities has completed the sale of its entire stake in 'Share India Commodity Brokers' today i.e. 19 December 2022, after obtaining the valuation report and other requisite approvals.

Consequently 'Share India Commodity Brokers' would cease to be Associate of the Company w.e.f today i.e. 19 December 2022.

