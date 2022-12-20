AXISCADES Technologies bags engineering services contract from Airbus

In its relationship of over a decade, this is the fourth time that the company has been awarded a contract by Airbus, for engineering services, with significantly enhanced scope, following a rigorous Joint Sourcing Optimisation campaign.
This contract renewal will entail niche engineering services on product development and plant engineering across Fuselage & Wings, covering different locations and divisions.
