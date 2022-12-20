JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Genesys International Corporation approves scheme of amalgamation
Business Standard

NTPC commissions 100 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project

Capital Market 

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 100 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58209 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70824 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU