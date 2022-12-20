Board of Genesys International Corporation approves scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Board of Tata Steel approves schemes of amalgamation
Benchmarks drift lower in early trade; breadth negative
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
Genesys International Corporation appoints Chief Digital Officer
Genesys Intl jumps on partnering Bentley Systems for 3D mapping Indian cities
-
At meeting held on 19 December 2022The Board of Genesys International Corporation at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of Virtual World Spatial Technologies (VWSTPL) ('Transferor Company') with Genesys International Corporation (GICL) ('Transferee Company'), pursuant to Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. VWSTPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU