Board of Genesys International Corporation approves scheme of amalgamation

The Board of Genesys International Corporation at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of Virtual World Spatial Technologies (VWSTPL) ('Transferor Company') with Genesys International Corporation (GICL) ('Transferee Company'), pursuant to Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. VWSTPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

