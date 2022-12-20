JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Just Dial slips as RRVL intends 2% stake sell via open market

NTPC commissions 100 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project
Business Standard

Board of Genesys International Corporation approves scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 19 December 2022

The Board of Genesys International Corporation at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) for merger of Virtual World Spatial Technologies (VWSTPL) ('Transferor Company') with Genesys International Corporation (GICL) ('Transferee Company'), pursuant to Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. VWSTPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU